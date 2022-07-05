Overview

Dr. Sunil Lal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine - Chicago Illinois and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Grand Strand Medical Center and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Lal works at Doctors Specialists - Gastroenterology in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.