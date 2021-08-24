Dr. Sunil Malkani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malkani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Malkani, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunil Malkani, MD
Dr. Sunil Malkani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Malkani works at
Dr. Malkani's Office Locations
-
1
Naples Office5335 Airport Rd N, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 324-4888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sunil Malkani, MD694 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 324-4888
-
3
Sunil Malkani, MD2825 Tamiami Trl Ste 3, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 404-4606
-
4
Fort Myers Office9201 Cypress Lake Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 324-4888
-
5
Woman's Imaging Center3161 Harbor Blvd Ste D, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (239) 324-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malkani?
Amazing provider!!! Detailed work up. Dr. Malkani is the doctor medical providers go to!
About Dr. Sunil Malkani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134191976
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malkani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malkani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malkani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malkani works at
Dr. Malkani has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Macular Edema and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malkani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malkani speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Malkani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malkani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malkani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malkani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.