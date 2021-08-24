See All Ophthalmologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Sunil Malkani, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sunil Malkani, MD

Dr. Sunil Malkani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Malkani works at Naples Office in Naples, FL with other offices in Punta Gorda, FL, Fort Myers, FL and Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Macular Edema and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malkani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Naples Office
    5335 Airport Rd N, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 324-4888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sunil Malkani, MD
    694 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 324-4888
  3. 3
    Sunil Malkani, MD
    2825 Tamiami Trl Ste 3, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 404-4606
  4. 4
    Fort Myers Office
    9201 Cypress Lake Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 324-4888
  5. 5
    Woman's Imaging Center
    3161 Harbor Blvd Ste D, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 324-4888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Neovascularization
Macular Edema
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Macular Edema
Retinal Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Amazing provider!!! Detailed work up. Dr. Malkani is the doctor medical providers go to!
    Alice King — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Sunil Malkani, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134191976
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunil Malkani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malkani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malkani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malkani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malkani has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Macular Edema and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malkani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Malkani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malkani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malkani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malkani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

