Dr. Sunil Modi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They graduated from BJ Med Coll & Civic Hosp and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Modi works at Family Medical Clinic of Allen in Allen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.