Dr. Sunil Nair, MD

Critical Care Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sunil Nair, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Nair works at Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Abington, PA and Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Sleep Disorders Center
    1200 Old York Rd Bldg 2, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sunil Nair, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1861831018
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Grossman School of Medicine
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

