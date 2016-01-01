Dr. Sunil Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Nair, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunil Nair, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Sleep Disorders Center1200 Old York Rd Bldg 2, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sunil Nair, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861831018
Education & Certifications
- New York University Grossman School of Medicine
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
