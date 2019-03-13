Dr. Sunil Narula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Narula, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunil Narula, MD
Dr. Sunil Narula, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Narula's Office Locations
The University of Chicago Comprehensive Cancer Center at Silver Cross1850 Silver Cross Blvd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 300-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Silver Cross Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Narula and was impressed with how incredible he treated me. I was there for an autoimmune blood disorder, not cancer. It was refreshing to see someone who actually knew about my disease (I've seen a lot of specialists who have no idea about my diseases and how they affect whatever they specialize in). He took his time explaining all the blood values to me and never once tried to rush me out of the room. He was to the point but extremely caring. I really appreciate his efforts in making
About Dr. Sunil Narula, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861428583
Education & Certifications
- Rush Pres-St Lukes Med Ctr
- Chicago Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narula accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narula has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narula speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Narula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.