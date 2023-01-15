See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Westerville, OH
Dr. Sunil Nayyar, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sunil Nayyar, MD

Dr. Sunil Nayyar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine.

Dr. Nayyar works at Hope Wellness Center in Westerville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nayyar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rem Sleep Center LLC
    387 County Line Rd W Ste 225, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 882-4411
  2. 2
    River Vista Health and Wellness LLC
    1599 ALUM CREEK DR, Columbus, OH 43209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 715-3933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 15, 2023
    All staff here are amazing! They honestly care about the patient and go out of their way to find a way to help you in any circumstance.
    Tracy Martz — Jan 15, 2023
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saba University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

