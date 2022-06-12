See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Sunil Pammi, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.7 (49)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sunil Pammi, MD

Dr. Sunil Pammi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Bangalore University / M.S. Ramaiah Medical College and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pammi works at Lee Physician Group in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Lehigh Acres, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pammi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Physician Group
    13340 Metro Pkwy Ste 400, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-1105
  2. 2
    Limited To Official Government Duties On
    13782 Plantation Rd Bldg 4, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-1105
  3. 3
    Sunil Pammi MD
    16420 Healthpark Commons Dr # 100, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 369-5443
  4. 4
    Allergy Sleep Lung Care-Lehigh Acres
    1530 Lee Blvd Ste 2100, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 369-5443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 12, 2022
    Very professional and informative.
    — Jun 12, 2022
    About Dr. Sunil Pammi, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053378240
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Westchester Med Center
    Residency
    • Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center
    Internship
    • Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Bangalore University / M.S. Ramaiah Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pammi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pammi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Pammi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pammi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pammi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pammi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

