Dr. Sunil Panchal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunil Panchal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Panchal works at
Locations
National Institute of Pain4911 VAN DYKE RD, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 264-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr. Panchal, off and on, for years. I’m seeing him again for back pain. I like him a lot. I’ve never had a problem with his not explaining things clearly. I’ll admit his office staff is problematic, generally not knowledgeable, disorganized, and has high turnover. But that has nothing to do with Dr. Panchal’s abilities. He is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Sunil Panchal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1437112810
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
