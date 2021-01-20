Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunil Patel, MD
Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
21st Century Oncology LLC9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 304, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 482-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel is very kind , understands your worries and explains what happens in a very simple way !!
About Dr. Sunil Patel, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1033189584
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Lutheran Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.