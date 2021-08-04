See All Oncologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Sunil Patel, MD

Oncology
4.1 (41)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sunil Patel, MD

Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion
    8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health University Medical Center
    171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aug 04, 2021
    Dr Patel provides expert care with a kind and compassionate attitude. He is extremely knowledgeable, but still open to hear his patient’s concerns. Because he is so personable and attentive, he put our teenager at ease when she was facing life changing surgeries. We are confident that she is receiving expert care when being treated by Dr Patel.
    About Dr. Sunil Patel, MD

    • Oncology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1124065305
    Education & Certifications

    • Nagoya U Med Sch|University Of Pittsburgh
    • Med U Sc Med Ctr
    • Med U Sc Med Ctr
    • South Carolina U, College of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • East Cooper Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

