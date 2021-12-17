Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunil Patel, MD
Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Commonwealth Urology3020 Hamaker Ct Ste B111, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 876-0288
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel was great--knowledgeable, informative, honest (about which potential procedures may be painful), and compassionate. (He noticed my worry and assured me that based on my symptoms, cancer was extremely unlikely). He presented me several options and encouraged me to seek a second opinion if I wanted. He's even on time, which is a first for any doctor I've ever seen. Office staff is polite and professional--another rarity these days. Free parking as well. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Sunil Patel, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1366419202
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.