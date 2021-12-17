Overview of Dr. Sunil Patel, MD

Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Commonwealth Urology in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.