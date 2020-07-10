Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunil Patel, MD
Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
CHRISTUS St. Michael Rheumatology Clinic - Cowhorn Creek5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-8500Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
CHRISTUS St. Michael W. Temple Webber Cancer Center2602 Saint Michael Dr, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had lung cancer in 2015. Dr. Patel took very good care of him. He sits and talks to you and explains everything. He is cancer free now. We would highly recommend Dr. Sunil Patel.
About Dr. Sunil Patel, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma Health Science Center - Categorical Internal Medicine
- Government Medical College Surat
- Hematology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
