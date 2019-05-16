See All Ophthalmologists in Brownwood, TX
Dr. Sunil Patel, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sunil Patel, MD

Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brownwood, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Hendrick Clinic in Brownwood, TX with other offices in Cleburne, TX, Wichita Falls, TX, Granbury, TX, Mineral Wells, TX, Willow Park, TX, Abilene, TX, Big Spring, TX, San Angelo, TX and Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Texas Retina Consultants - Brownwood
    109 S Park Dr, Brownwood, TX 76801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 673-9806
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    North Texas Retina Consultants - Cleburne
    2010 W Katherine P Raines Rd Ste 300, Cleburne, TX 76033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 441-1212
  3. 3
    North Texas Retina Consultants - Wichita Falls
    1901 Kemp Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 441-1212
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  4. 4
    North Texas Retina Consultants - Granbury
    1201 Medical Plaza Ct, Granbury, TX 76048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 441-1212
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  5. 5
    North Texas Retina Consultants - Mineral Wells
    1100 SE 1st St Ste A, Mineral Wells, TX 76067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 441-1212
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  6. 6
    North Texas Retina Consultants
    101 Chuckwagon Trl, Willow Park, TX 76087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 441-1212
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  7. 7
    Ophthalmology Specialists of Texas P.A.
    5441 Health Center Dr, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 673-9806
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  8. 8
    West Texas Retina Consultants - Big Spring
    207 E 7th St, Big Spring, TX 79720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 690-4454
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  9. 9
    West Texas Retina Consultants - San Angelo
    1820 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 690-4455
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
  10. 10
    West Texas Retina Consultants - Midland
    900 W Loop 250 N # E, Midland, TX 79705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 690-4454
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 16, 2019
    I had spontaneously bled into both eyes - not from diabetes - and was mostly blind. I could no longer sew lacerations or do many duties required of me in the Emergency Dept. of my hospital. Dr Patel performed a vitrectomy, and subsequently arranged for bilateral intraocular lens implants. The outcome was 20/20 on the right and 20/16 on the left - at 60 years of age! How likely would you be to recommend Dr. Patel under such circumstances? I have recommended him fairly frequently - that makes me look good.
    — May 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sunil Patel, MD
    About Dr. Sunil Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760476964
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Hendrick Clinic in Brownwood, TX with other offices in Cleburne, TX, Wichita Falls, TX, Granbury, TX, Mineral Wells, TX, Willow Park, TX, Abilene, TX, Big Spring, TX, San Angelo, TX and Midland, TX. View the full addresses on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

