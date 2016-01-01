Overview

Dr. Sunil Perera, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Perera works at Allergy Medical Group in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.