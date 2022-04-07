Dr. Sunil Purohit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purohit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Purohit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunil Purohit, MD
Dr. Sunil Purohit, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Purohit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Purohit's Office Locations
-
1
Louisiana Healthcare Associates71207 Hwy 21, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Peoples Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purohit?
Very thorough, kind and compassionate. Saw us in a timely manner and the exam and plan of care were carried out in a manner that we could understand. Wait time for a new patient visit wasn’t bad either!
About Dr. Sunil Purohit, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1578637021
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
- Tulane U Sch Med
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purohit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purohit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Purohit using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Purohit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purohit works at
Dr. Purohit has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purohit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Purohit speaks Hindi.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Purohit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purohit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purohit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purohit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.