Overview of Dr. Sunil Raichand, MD

Dr. Sunil Raichand, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Raichand works at Dupage Eye Associates in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.