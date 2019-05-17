Dr. Sunil Raichand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raichand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Raichand, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dupage Eye Associates Sc3825 Highland Ave Ste 4J, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 971-8330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1740354455
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ, Barnes-Jewish
- Northwestern Meml Hosp
- Univ Of Chicago/Weiss Meml Hosp
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Raichand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raichand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raichand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raichand has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raichand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
166 patients have reviewed Dr. Raichand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raichand.
