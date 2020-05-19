Overview of Dr. Sunil Ramaprasad, MD

Dr. Sunil Ramaprasad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Ramaprasad works at Morristown Heart Consultants PL in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.