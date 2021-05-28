Dr. Sunil Ramrakhiani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramrakhiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Ramrakhiani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sunil Ramrakhiani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Locations
Indiana Medical Associates LLC7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana-gero Psych Unit7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297
Fort Wayne Office7916 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Ram has a very calming nature. He listened to my concerns and knew what the next step would be in treating the problem I am having. His staff is also very kind.
About Dr. Sunil Ramrakhiani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1407805849
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Ramrakhiani has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramrakhiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
