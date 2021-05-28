Overview

Dr. Sunil Ramrakhiani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Ramrakhiani works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.