Dr. Sunil Rayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Rayan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunil Rayan, MD
Dr. Sunil Rayan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Vascular Surgery - Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia
Dr. Rayan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rayan's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Physicians Medical Group320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 212, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 943-0101Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Pacific Coast Vascular & General Surgery Inc.9850 Genesee Ave Ste 560, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 452-0306
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rayan?
Very easy to talk too. Great bedside manner. He took the time to explain everything to me.
About Dr. Sunil Rayan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, French and Spanish
- 1174606016
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery - Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|General Surgery - Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rayan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rayan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rayan works at
Dr. Rayan has seen patients for Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rayan speaks French and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.