Overview

Dr. Sunil Reddy, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint Louis University School Of Med Program and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Plano and Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Reddy works at North Texas Heart Center - North Central Expressway in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX, McKinney, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.