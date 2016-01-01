Overview of Dr. Sunil Sapru, MD

Dr. Sunil Sapru, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KASHMIR UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Sapru works at RWJBarnabas Health Interventional Cardiology in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.