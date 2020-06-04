Dr. Sunil Saxena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saxena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Saxena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunil Saxena, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALLAHABAD / M.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 30 Buxton Farm Rd Ste 140, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 612-7511
- 2 246 Federal Rd Ste D11, Brookfield, CT 06804 Directions (203) 819-7580
-
3
Caring Pediatrics-white Plains280 Dobbs Ferry Rd Ste 101, White Plains, NY 10607 Directions (914) 831-0941
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to schedule with and always pleasant to talk to. I’ve found that he spends a reasonable amount of time with me and addresses my concerns. I think he’s been a good Dr. for me because I prefer a degree of self guidance in my care, he may not be the right fit for people who need more direction and attention. Always non-judgemental too- I’m sort of a flake as a patient and he’s never once said anything negative to me about missed appointments etc.
About Dr. Sunil Saxena, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1346259637
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALLAHABAD / M.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
