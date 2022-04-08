Dr. Sunil Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Sharma, MD
Dr. Sunil Sharma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Sunil Sharma4253 Salisbury Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 567-4189Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sharma is a godsend! My bariatric surgery was seamless, a great surgeon. I would recommend Dr. Sharma to anyone seeking a kind, compassionate, and brilliant doctor! He genuinely cares about his patients. He always takes the time to explain things to me in terms that I can understand. He was conscientious in making my bariatric sleeve surgery a successful and positive experience. Outstanding bedside manner. Thank you so much Dr. Sharma.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1790705416
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Obesity and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.