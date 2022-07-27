Dr. Sunil Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunil Singh, MD
Dr. Sunil Singh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
1
First Coast Heart & Vascular Center3901 University Blvd S Ste 221, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 606-9373Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
First Coast Heart & Vascular Center4565 US Highway 17 Ste 106, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 606-9375Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Jacksonville14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 210, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 606-9312
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh was through, energetic and compassionate from my first visit. He took the time to listen to me and carefully outlined tests and procedure needed to correct my severe aortic stenosis. He answered all my questions and performed the surgery, checking on my recovery repeatedly, even checking in the middle of the night! (the nurses told me so). I highly reccomend this excellent surgeon!
About Dr. Sunil Singh, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1215171004
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
- Beth Israel Mc Albert Einstein Med Sch
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
