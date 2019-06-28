Dr. Sunil Vaidya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Vaidya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunil Vaidya, MD
Dr. Sunil Vaidya, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vaidya works at
Dr. Vaidya's Office Locations
Mid West Sleep Consultants LLC427 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (419) 520-2813
Ohiohealth Medcentral Mansfield Hospital335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (419) 526-8459
Wyandot Memorial Hospital885 N Sandusky Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 Directions (419) 294-4991
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Wyandot Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is funny and fun at my appointments and he helps me do better with my life. Thank you Dr.
About Dr. Sunil Vaidya, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1144262346
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
