Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunil Verma, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunil Verma, MD
Dr. Sunil Verma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Verma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Verma's Office Locations
-
1
UCI Medical Center-ENT and HNS101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7017Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
University Head & Neck Surgeons250 E Yale Loop Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 225-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verma?
Dr Verma has helped me through a few scary health issues. Dr. Verma is extremely knowledgeable, compassionste, professional & truly cares; One of the best doctors I've ever had! I highly recommend this wonderful & experienced doctor.
About Dr. Sunil Verma, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1124279344
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma works at
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Cough, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.