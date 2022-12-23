Overview of Dr. Sunil Verma, MD

Dr. Sunil Verma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Verma works at UCI Medical Center-ENT and HNS in Orange, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.