Dr. Sunila Pandit, MD

Nephrology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sunila Pandit, MD

Dr. Sunila Pandit, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pandit works at Kidney Specialists Palm Beaches in Royal Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL, Palm Springs, FL and Greenacres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Gout and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pandit's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney Specialists of the Palm Beaches LLC
    11301 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 5A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 792-5877
  2. 2
    Otolaryngology Consultants, PA
    10150 Hagen Ranch Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 736-6096
  3. 3
    2459 S Congress Ave Ste 115, Palm Springs, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 439-1532
  4. 4
    Greenacres Dialysis Center LLC
    5702 Lake Worth Rd Ste 1, Greenacres, FL 33463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 357-9547

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 12, 2021
    Dr Pandit saved my life, yes after living for 40 years with a deadly rare disease, Dr Pandit not only identified it in my first visit without testing, but provided an in depth review of my health history. After having successful surgery, no more disease no more prescriptions, kidney stones attacks, high blood pressure, heart palpitations. MUST see physician who loves and respects her patients.
    JM_Palm_Beach_County — Feb 12, 2021
    About Dr. Sunila Pandit, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063498947
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunila Pandit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pandit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pandit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pandit has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Gout and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

