Dr. Sunila Pandit, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pandit works at Kidney Specialists Palm Beaches in Royal Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL, Palm Springs, FL and Greenacres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Gout and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.