Dr. Sunila Walia, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Walia works at Aethetic & Dermatology Center in Rockville, MD with other offices in Mc Lean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Lipomas and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.