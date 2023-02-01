Dr. Sunir Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunir Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunir Garg, MD
Dr. Sunir Garg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan.
Dr. Garg works at
Dr. Garg's Office Locations
1
Midatlantic Retina Associates5325 Northgate Dr Ste 103, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (800) 331-6634
2
Dept of Ophthalmology840 Walnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 331-6634
3
Lansdale125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 315, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (800) 331-6634
4
Bala Cynwyd100 Presidential Blvd Ste 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (800) 331-6634
5
Newtown Square3855 West Chester Pike # 260, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (800) 331-6634Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
6
Newtown Square3855 West Chester Pike # 260, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (800) 331-6634
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Garg acts with precision and compassion. Very clear on procedure and responded to all our questions (many of which we had prepared ahead of time). In anticipating this delicate and complex surgery, I am calm and confident knowing that he will apply all his skill and knowledge in a formidable way. I am very grateful.
About Dr. Sunir Garg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1427056134
Education & Certifications
- Retina Svc Of Wills Eye Hosp
- U Michigan/Kellogg Eye Ctr
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg works at
Dr. Garg has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
