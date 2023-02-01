Overview of Dr. Sunir Garg, MD

Dr. Sunir Garg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan.



Dr. Garg works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Lansdale, PA, Bala Cynwyd, PA and Newtown Square, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.