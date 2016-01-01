Overview of Dr. Sunit Kabaria, MD

Dr. Sunit Kabaria, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Kabaria works at Kidney & Hypertension Center in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.