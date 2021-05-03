Dr. Mukherjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunit Mukherjee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunit Mukherjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Locations
Orthopaedics Northeast LLC575 Turnpike St Ste 11, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 946-8377
Sm. Cardiology Pllc217 Sutton St, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 975-2300
- 3 323 Lowell St Ste 302, Andover, MA 01810 Directions (978) 687-4050
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 683-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is as skilled in stent placement as there is in New England. Caring and dedicated to his patients. An outstanding person and highly respected by his patients and peers
About Dr. Sunit Mukherjee, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mukherjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukherjee has seen patients for Hypertension, Cardiomyopathy and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukherjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mukherjee speaks Bengali and Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukherjee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukherjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukherjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukherjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.