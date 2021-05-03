Overview

Dr. Sunit Mukherjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Mukherjee works at Orthopaedics Northeast LLC in North Andover, MA with other offices in Andover, MA and Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Cardiomyopathy and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.