Dr. Sunita Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunita Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunita Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya.
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SunitaGupta MDPC370 Prospect Pl, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 393-3374Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
I've been seeing her for many years. She's polite, she listens, and is always helpful. She keeps my crazy in balance. :)
About Dr. Sunita Gupta, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1811966831
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
- Maharaine Laxmi Bai
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.