Dr. Sunita Kanumury, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunita Kanumury, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hackettstown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ Nj Med School
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 354 Us Highway 46 W, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (908) 813-0230
Union Middlesex Orthopedics PC2333 Morris Ave Ste A115, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 206-0606
- 3 16 Pocono Rd Ste 307, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 627-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I found her to be wonderful and caring doctor. After one visit- She listened well, targeted my issues, prescribed meds that made me so much better, even fixed my gastric reflux! My second visit was a very happy follow up. She approached me very wholisticly and being someone with so many symptoms and illnesses its usually dizzying to get help like this. I highly recommend her To anyone!
About Dr. Sunita Kanumury, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Hindi
- 1205806924
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Nj Med School
- Medical College of Ohio Hospital
- Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
