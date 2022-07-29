See All Allergists & Immunologists in Hackettstown, NJ
Dr. Sunita Kanumury, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.1 (27)
Overview

Dr. Sunita Kanumury, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hackettstown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ Nj Med School

They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    354 Us Highway 46 W, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 813-0230
    Union Middlesex Orthopedics PC
    2333 Morris Ave Ste A115, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 206-0606
    16 Pocono Rd Ste 307, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 627-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 29, 2022
    I found her to be wonderful and caring doctor. After one visit- She listened well, targeted my issues, prescribed meds that made me so much better, even fixed my gastric reflux! My second visit was a very happy follow up. She approached me very wholisticly and being someone with so many symptoms and illnesses its usually dizzying to get help like this. I highly recommend her To anyone!
    Laura In Stanhope — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Sunita Kanumury, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205806924
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ Nj Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of Ohio Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kanumury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanumury has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanumury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanumury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanumury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanumury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanumury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

