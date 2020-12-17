Dr. Sunita Lohiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lohiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunita Lohiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunita Lohiya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Lohiya works at
Locations
Royal Medical Group1120 W Warner Ave Ste A, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Directions (714) 444-4448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The front desk and the nurses were very kind and helpful I felt safe and cared for in the mist of this pandemic Dr. Lohiya was very knowledgeable I will definitely continue to visit royal medical clinic
About Dr. Sunita Lohiya, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE

