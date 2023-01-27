See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Brick, NJ
Dr. Sunita Nankoo, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sunita Nankoo, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Brick, NJ. 

Dr. Nankoo works at Atlantic Medical Imaging in Brick, NJ with other offices in Galloway, NJ, Bridgeton, NJ, Somers Point, NJ, Manahawkin, NJ, Manasquan, NJ, Northfield, NJ, Toms River, NJ, Vineland, NJ, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Hammonton, NJ, Cape May Court House, NJ and Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brick Womens Center
    495 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 1, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4844
  2. 2
    Atlantic Medical Imaging Galloway Township
    44 E Jimmie Leeds Rd Ste 101, Galloway, NJ 08205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 299-4810
  3. 3
    Atlantic Medical Imaging Bridgeton
    1119 Highway 77 Ste C Bldg 2, Bridgeton, NJ 08302
  4. 4
    Atlantic Medical Imaging
    72 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Ste 1100, Galloway, NJ 08205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 299-4851
  5. 5
    Atlantic Medical Imaging Somers Point
    30 E Maryland Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 616-7862
  6. 6
    Atlantic Medical Imaging Brick
    455 JACK MARTIN BLVD, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4840
  7. 7
    Atlantic Medical Imaging Bridgeton
    1119 Highway 77 Ste C Bldg 2, Bridgeton, NJ 08302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 403-3359
  8. 8
    AMI AtlantiCare Manahawkin
    517 Route 72 W Ste K, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 616-7834
  9. 9
    Atlantic Medical Imaging Wall Township
    2399 Highway 34, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4843
  10. 10
    Atlantic Medical Imaging Northfield
    1226 Tilton Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 616-7860
  11. 11
    Atlantic Medical Imaging Toms River Women's Imaging
    222 Oak Ave # 100, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4845
  12. 12
    Atlantic Medical Imaging Toms River
    864 Route 37 W Ste 1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4839
  13. 13
    Atlantic Medical Imaging Vineland
    1450 E Chestnut Ave Bldg 4 Ste A, Vineland, NJ 08361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 403-3358
  14. 14
    Atlantic Medical Imaging Egg Harbor Township
    6529 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 616-7498
  15. 15
    AMI AtlantiCare
    219 N White Horse Pike Ste 104, Hammonton, NJ 08037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 616-7858
  16. 16
    Atlantic Medical Imaging Cape May Court House
    421 Route 9 N, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 616-7865
  17. 17
    Atlantic Medical Imaging Toms River Women's Imaging
    222 Oak Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753
  18. 18
    Riverview Medical Center
    1 Riverview Plz Fl 2, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4841

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Breast
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
PET Scan
Ultrasound, Breast
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
PET Scan

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Volume CT Scan Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Explained the procedure and was very efficient.
    Bonnie Deroski — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sunita Nankoo, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407180243
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunita Nankoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nankoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nankoo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nankoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nankoo works at Atlantic Medical Imaging in Brick, NJ with other offices in Galloway, NJ, Bridgeton, NJ, Somers Point, NJ, Manahawkin, NJ, Manasquan, NJ, Northfield, NJ, Toms River, NJ, Vineland, NJ, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Hammonton, NJ, Cape May Court House, NJ and Red Bank, NJ. View the full addresses on Dr. Nankoo’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Nankoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nankoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nankoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nankoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

