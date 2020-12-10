Dr. Sunita Penmatcha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penmatcha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunita Penmatcha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Department of Veterans Affairs2979 Victoria St, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 359-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent provider and staff. Knowledgeable, compassionate, and accessible. They have done a great job dealing with telehealth during Covid. Dr. Penmatcha has taken care of my Psoriatic Arthritis for over 15 years and she is quite amazing with her knowledge and memory of my condition and issues. She spends a great deal of time with each patient and I never feel rushed. I wouldn’t trust my care to anyone else. She stays up on all current studies and medications and explains treatment plans thoroughly. The office staff is also very helpful, friendly, patient, and compassionate.
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1407065006
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Penmatcha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penmatcha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penmatcha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penmatcha has seen patients for Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penmatcha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Penmatcha speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Penmatcha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penmatcha.
