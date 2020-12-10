Overview of Dr. Sunita Penmatcha, MD

Dr. Sunita Penmatcha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Penmatcha works at Rheumatology Associates in Bettendorf, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.