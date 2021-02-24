Dr. Sunita Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunita Puri, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunita Puri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Government Med College, Nagpur University and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Sunita Puri8075 Madison Blvd, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 464-6004
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puri was kind and compassionate. Very helpful and I was able to avoid a visit to the ER.
About Dr. Sunita Puri, MD
- Family Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital, Emergency Medicine
- St Louis Connect Care
- St Louis City Hospital
- Government Med College, Nagpur University
- Nagpur University / Government Medical College
Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.