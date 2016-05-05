Dr. Sunita Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunita Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Memorial Medical College, Lucknow University.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Sunita Singh MD PA614B S Watters Rd Ste 180, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 365-7951
- 2 614 S Watters Rd Bldg B, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 383-5630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh listens closely to your issues and truly cares about her patients. She also works with you to find the right medications when necessary. When I needed an appointment right away for a crisis I was dealing with she got me in ASAP the next day.
About Dr. Sunita Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Memorial Medical College, Lucknow University
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
