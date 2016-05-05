Overview of Dr. Sunita Singh, MD

Dr. Sunita Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Memorial Medical College, Lucknow University.



Dr. Singh works at Sunita Singh MD PA in Allen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.