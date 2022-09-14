Overview

Dr. Sunita Sujanani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Coll West Indies, Kingston and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sujanani works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.