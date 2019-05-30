Overview of Dr. Sunita Trivedi, MD

Dr. Sunita Trivedi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Jabalpur University India and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Trivedi works at Saint Vincent Medical Group - Shore Drive Internal Medicine in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.