Overview of Dr. Sunitha Jagadish, MD

Dr. Sunitha Jagadish, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Jagadish works at Stark County Womens Clinic in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.