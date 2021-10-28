Dr. Vemulapalli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunitha Vemulapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunitha Vemulapalli, MD
Dr. Sunitha Vemulapalli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital and Union Hospital.
Dr. Vemulapalli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vemulapalli's Office Locations
-
1
Aultman Hospital Psych2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 453-3309
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Pomerene Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vemulapalli?
Dr. Vemulapalli seems to be a very good doctor so far, answers our questions, is thorough & speaks kindly to my elderly father who is very ill with stage 4 cancer. However the office staff & communication within the practice needs to be addressed. I am managing my dad’s medical care & prescriptions. Families & patients are going through enough worry & stress and should not have to constantly deal with the added stress of miscommunication, mistakes & indifference.
About Dr. Sunitha Vemulapalli, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134113012
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vemulapalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vemulapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vemulapalli works at
Dr. Vemulapalli has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemulapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemulapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemulapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vemulapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vemulapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.