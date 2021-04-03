Overview of Dr. Sunithi Vinay, MD

Dr. Sunithi Vinay, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Vinay works at Richmond Internal Medicine Group PC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.