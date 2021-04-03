Dr. Sunithi Vinay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunithi Vinay, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunithi Vinay, MD
Dr. Sunithi Vinay, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Vinay works at
Dr. Vinay's Office Locations
-
1
Richmond Internal Medicine Group PC800 Manor Rd Ste 4, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 556-1972
-
2
Richmond Otolaryngology Group PC78 Todt Hill Rd Ste 204, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (917) 830-0228
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vinay?
Wonderful doctor. She is kind and caring. Very knowledgeable. She cares about you as a person.
About Dr. Sunithi Vinay, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1477576288
Education & Certifications
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vinay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinay works at
Dr. Vinay has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vinay speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.