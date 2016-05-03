See All General Surgeons in South Weymouth, MA
Dr. Suniti Nimbkar, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small South Weymouth, MA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Suniti Nimbkar, MD

Dr. Suniti Nimbkar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Nimbkar works at Dana-Farber Brigham And Womens Cancer Center in South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nimbkar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dana-Farber Brigham And Womens Cancer Center
    101 Columbian St Fl 2, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 624-4545
  2. 2
    South Shore Hospital
    55 Fogg Rd, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 340-4293

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Suniti Nimbkar, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1144290800
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suniti Nimbkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nimbkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nimbkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nimbkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nimbkar works at Dana-Farber Brigham And Womens Cancer Center in South Weymouth, MA. View the full address on Dr. Nimbkar’s profile.

    Dr. Nimbkar has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nimbkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimbkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimbkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nimbkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nimbkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

