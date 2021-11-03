Dr. Sunjay Berdia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berdia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunjay Berdia, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunjay Berdia, MD
Dr. Sunjay Berdia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Germantown, MD. They graduated from University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Berdia works at
Dr. Berdia's Office Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Germantown12850 Middlebrook Rd Ste 307, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 972-4752
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Rockville14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 350, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-1433
Washington DC Office2112 F St NW Ste 305, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 912-8480MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was suffering from debilitating shoulder pain for 4.5 years and saw multiple shoulder surgeons. Prognosis was Scapula Bursitis with Winging Scapula and I was told other than injections (which did not help) there was only one surgeon in the DC Metro area that dealt with this. I met with Dr. Berdia and he ran imaging and did further testing. Based on his experience, we agreed on Scapula Bursectomy surgery and during surgery he also found a large bone spur (spike as he called it) that was causing all my issues which never showed up on MRI imaging. Surgery was a tremendous success and I am very grateful for his skills in this area. My scapula is back to normal and all my pain in the back and neck is gone. His persona is fantastic, friendly and he is very thorough in his medical advice. I cannot recommend him enough to anyone dealing with Scapula, Bursitis or other shoulder issues.
About Dr. Sunjay Berdia, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1336238153
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Yale University
- Yale New Haven Hosp/Yale
- University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berdia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berdia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berdia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berdia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berdia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berdia speaks Hindi.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Berdia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berdia.
