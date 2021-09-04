Dr. Sunjay Mathur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunjay Mathur, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunjay Mathur, MD
Dr. Sunjay Mathur, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Mathur works at
Dr. Mathur's Office Locations
-
1
Neurospinecare Inc.5319 Hoag Dr Ste 100, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 930-6015
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathur?
I'm a new patient of Dr. Sanjay Mathur. He was very patient and not only answered all my questions but tried to first anticipate what my questions and concerns would be! He is extremely knowledgeable and informative and feel lucky to have him treating me for my lower back pain.
About Dr. Sunjay Mathur, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1093045346
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathur accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathur works at
Dr. Mathur has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.