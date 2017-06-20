Dr. Sunjeev Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunjeev Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunjeev Patel, MD
Dr. Sunjeev Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Texas Children's Pediatrics - Lakewood13215 Grant Rd Ste 100, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3946
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is an outstanding pediatrician! My son saw him for years, but he's now too old for pediatrician. Dr. Patel is very thorough, great bedside manner, gives lots of info about illnesses, & patiently answers all my questions. He's very knowledgeable & knows when referral to specialist is needed. He was named 2016 Pediatrician of the Year (from all the docs in the Texas Childrens Hospital clinics). Very highly recommend Dr. Patel!!
About Dr. Sunjeev Patel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.