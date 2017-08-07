See All Hematologists in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Sunn Sunn Thaw, MD

Hematology
5.0 (1)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sunn Sunn Thaw, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NATIONAL YANG MING MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.

Dr. Thaw works at HealthEast Hospitalist Service in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN and Hastings, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Josephs Hospital
    45 10th St W, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 326-3700
  2. 2
    Allina Health - Woodbury
    8675 Valley Creek Rd, Woodbury, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 241-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Allina Medical Clinic
    1285 NININGER RD, Hastings, MN 55033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 480-4200
  4. 4
    Allina Medical Clinic
    150 Emerson Ave E, Saint Paul, MN 55118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 241-1800
  5. 5
    Bethesda Hospital
    559 Capitol Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 326-2400
  6. 6
    St. John's Hospital
    1575 Beam Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 326-7200
  7. 7
    Healtheast Woodwinds Health Campus
    1925 Woodwinds Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 232-0395

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sunn Sunn Thaw, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629277785
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL YANG MING MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thaw has seen patients for Nausea, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Thaw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

