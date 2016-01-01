Overview of Dr. Sunny Desai, MD

Dr. Sunny Desai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.