Dr. Sunny Gupta, DO

Dr. Sunny Gupta, DO

Sports Medicine
4.5 (194)
Map Pin Small Marlton, NJ
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sunny Gupta, DO

Dr. Sunny Gupta, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rothman Orthopaedics
    999 Route 73 N Ste 301, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 321-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 194 ratings
    Patient Ratings (194)
    5 Star
    (166)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Sunny Gupta, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306097332
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Crozer-Keystone Family Prac
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunny Gupta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    194 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

